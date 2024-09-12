CPO orders comprehensive security on Eid Milad

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said on Thursday police had completed extensive security arrangements for the 12th of Rabiul-Awwal celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said on Thursday police had completed extensive security arrangements for the 12th of Rabiul-Awwal celebrations.

He said that a total of 107 processions and rallies would be organised across the city, along with 25 gatherings, dedicated to recitation of Na'ats in praise of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW). He said that more than 3,400 police officers and personnel would be deployed on security duty to maintain law and order situation.

In addition to police officers, mobile Units, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad would continue patrolling across the district for quick response in case of any emergency-like situation.

As per security plan, five police reserves will remain alert at Police Lines, while CCTV cameras would also be installed along the processions and rallies routes.

A central control room has been established to monitor all activities, ensuring the smooth execution of security measures throughout the district, police sources said.