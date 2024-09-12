Open Menu

CPO Orders Comprehensive Security On Eid Milad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM

CPO orders comprehensive security on Eid Milad

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said on Thursday police had completed extensive security arrangements for the 12th of Rabiul-Awwal celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said on Thursday police had completed extensive security arrangements for the 12th of Rabiul-Awwal celebrations.

He said that a total of 107 processions and rallies would be organised across the city, along with 25 gatherings, dedicated to recitation of Na'ats in praise of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW). He said that more than 3,400 police officers and personnel would be deployed on security duty to maintain law and order situation.

In addition to police officers, mobile Units, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad would continue patrolling across the district for quick response in case of any emergency-like situation.

As per security plan, five police reserves will remain alert at Police Lines, while CCTV cameras would also be installed along the processions and rallies routes.

A central control room has been established to monitor all activities, ensuring the smooth execution of security measures throughout the district, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Mobile Alert All

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea

IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea

1 minute ago
 Russia recaptures part of Kursk region

Russia recaptures part of Kursk region

1 minute ago
 Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netfli ..

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thri ..

34 minutes ago
 Post-induction training course participants visit ..

Post-induction training course participants visit PSCA

1 minute ago
 SpaceX makes history with first spacewalks by priv ..

SpaceX makes history with first spacewalks by private citizens

1 minute ago
 Two held for 'assaulting' woman in Kasur

Two held for 'assaulting' woman in Kasur

25 minutes ago
SNGPL severs nine more connections

SNGPL severs nine more connections

25 minutes ago
 Millions in SE Asia battle floods, death toll pass ..

Millions in SE Asia battle floods, death toll passes 200

25 minutes ago
 17 killed, 1353 injured in 1302 RTCs in Punjab

17 killed, 1353 injured in 1302 RTCs in Punjab

25 minutes ago
 Girls clinch top slots in FA and FSc results of Ab ..

Girls clinch top slots in FA and FSc results of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand b ..

25 minutes ago
 Reduction in policy rate to help boost economic ac ..

Reduction in policy rate to help boost economic activity: Baig

27 minutes ago
 IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leade ..

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan