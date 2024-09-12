CPO Orders Comprehensive Security On Eid Milad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said on Thursday police had completed extensive security arrangements for the 12th of Rabiul-Awwal celebrations
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said on Thursday police had completed extensive security arrangements for the 12th of Rabiul-Awwal celebrations.
He said that a total of 107 processions and rallies would be organised across the city, along with 25 gatherings, dedicated to recitation of Na'ats in praise of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW). He said that more than 3,400 police officers and personnel would be deployed on security duty to maintain law and order situation.
In addition to police officers, mobile Units, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad would continue patrolling across the district for quick response in case of any emergency-like situation.
As per security plan, five police reserves will remain alert at Police Lines, while CCTV cameras would also be installed along the processions and rallies routes.
A central control room has been established to monitor all activities, ensuring the smooth execution of security measures throughout the district, police sources said.
Recent Stories
IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea
Russia recaptures part of Kursk region
Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thri ..
Post-induction training course participants visit PSCA
SpaceX makes history with first spacewalks by private citizens
Two held for 'assaulting' woman in Kasur
SNGPL severs nine more connections
Millions in SE Asia battle floods, death toll passes 200
17 killed, 1353 injured in 1302 RTCs in Punjab
Girls clinch top slots in FA and FSc results of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand b ..
Reduction in policy rate to help boost economic activity: Baig
IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea1 minute ago
-
Post-induction training course participants visit PSCA1 minute ago
-
Two held for 'assaulting' woman in Kasur25 minutes ago
-
SNGPL severs nine more connections25 minutes ago
-
17 killed, 1353 injured in 1302 RTCs in Punjab25 minutes ago
-
Two bike-lifters arrested47 minutes ago
-
Shah Latif police arrest suspect in smuggled laptops case47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to conserving marine ecosystem: President47 minutes ago
-
Reduction in policy rate to help boost economic activity: Baig27 minutes ago
-
Planning Ministry organizes gathering to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)47 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds death sentence for 14 members of Chhotu gang47 minutes ago
-
179 assistants, senior assistants of Lahore police regularized47 minutes ago