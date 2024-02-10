CPO Orders Crackdown On Jubilant Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia Saturday directed the police officers to launch a crackdown on display of weapons and jubilant firing across the district.
He said it was the first and foremost duty of police to provide safety and security to lives and properties of masses in addition to maintaining law and order. After general election, incidents of jubilant firing were reported from many parts of the district which created chaos and terror among people.
He said supporters of winning candidates should not take the law into their hands as the government had already imposed ban on display of weapons and firing into the air.
The police would take strict action on violation of law without any discrimination if anyone tried to take the law in their hands.
He directed the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to take action against the violators. In this connection, special squads should also be constituted at police station level which would take prompt action on the complaint of display of weapons and jubilant firing, he added.
