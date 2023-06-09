CPO orders curbing firing into the air, exhibition of weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has ordered a crackdown on firing into the air and exhibition of weapons, updating lists of elements involved in illegal practice, and launching an awareness campaign about crimes by involving community.

Presiding over a meeting of police officers at police lines here on Friday, the CPO cleared that exhibition of licensed weapons is also a violation of law.

He said that jubilant firing during marriage ceremonies, melas (urs) or any other function/ party could not be allowed at any cost, adding that jubilant firing was the initial step of crimes.

He directed the officers to update lists of people involved in exhibition of weapons and jubilant firing and they must be held on the spot.

He said that police officers concerned would be held accountable if an incident of jubilant firing reported in the limits of any police station.

The meeting was told that 381 cases of jubilant firing have so far been registered in the district during the current year.