UrduPoint.com

CPO Orders Curbing Firing Into The Air, Exhibition Of Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

CPO orders curbing firing into the air, exhibition of weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has ordered a crackdown on firing into the air and exhibition of weapons, updating lists of elements involved in illegal practice, and launching an awareness campaign about crimes by involving community.

Presiding over a meeting of police officers at police lines here on Friday, the CPO cleared that exhibition of licensed weapons is also a violation of law.

He said that jubilant firing during marriage ceremonies, melas (urs) or any other function/ party could not be allowed at any cost, adding that jubilant firing was the initial step of crimes.

He directed the officers to update lists of people involved in exhibition of weapons and jubilant firing and they must be held on the spot.

He said that police officers concerned would be held accountable if an incident of jubilant firing reported in the limits of any police station.

The meeting was told that 381 cases of jubilant firing have so far been registered in the district during the current year.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Marriage (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

18 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

1 hour ago
 Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

2 hours ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.