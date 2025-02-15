Open Menu

CPO Orders Early Arrest Of Proclaimed Offenders

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed police officers to accelerate arrest of criminals especially proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

Presiding over a meeting at the Police Complex here on Saturday, he said that special teams were formed to arrest wanted criminals across the district. Therefore, police officers and their teams should expedite efforts and improve their performance by apprehending the maximum number of criminals including proclaimed offenders.

He stressed the need to adopt an effective strategy to track and arrest the absconders particularly those involved in heinous crimes.

He directed that daily raids should be conducted to ensure speedy arrests and in this regard all possible resources must be utilized to bring these criminals to justice. He also highlighted the importance of accountability and said that rewards and punishments would go hand in hand. The officers demonstrating outstanding performance would be rewarded whereas those failing to meet expectations would face disciplinary action, he added.

