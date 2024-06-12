CPO Orders For Foolproof Security Of Cattle Markets
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security to the cattle markets, especially during Eid holidays.
Chairing a meeting of police officers in Police Lines Complex, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide full safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses. He directed the police officers to evolve a solid plan to arrest maximum criminals in addition to disposing of pending cases on priority basis.
He also directed the police officers to deal with applicants politely and provide them justice at all levels.
He said that Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General Police Punjab were positively monitoring the crime situation across the province.
Hence, the police should focus on the arrest of maximum number of criminals including proclaimed offenders. In this connection, the best performers would also be encouraged with special prizes and commendation certificates, he added.
He also directed the police officers to take appropriate steps to decrease the incidents of women harassment, drug trafficking and cattle lifting. There was huge rush in the cattle markets due to Eid-ul-Azha. Hence, the police should expand scope of its patrolling and provide foolproof security to the cattle markets across the district. In this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated, he added.
Recent Stories
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session10 minutes ago
-
Govt vows to ease public burden: Ahsan Iqbal18 minutes ago
-
KP leads provinces in providing universal health coverage18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs DEC meeting18 minutes ago
-
Police launch successful search operation in R A Bazaar, suburbs18 minutes ago
-
Best research work a must to solve farm sector problems: UAF VC18 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police claim to arrest two drug dealer18 minutes ago
-
Small cattle markets banned in entire city28 minutes ago
-
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed during PM’s visit to ..5 minutes ago
-
Poor, salaried class to be provided relief in Sindh Budget: Nasir Shah28 minutes ago
-
CM approves programme to rid Punjab of substandard, spurious medicines28 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of delay in Capital's beautification plan48 minutes ago