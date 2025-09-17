CPO Orders Immediate Redressal Of Public Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 10:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sahibzada Bilal Umar held an open court at Clock Tower Chowk to directly listen to citizens’ problems and issued immediate directives for redressal of public grievances.
The CPO personally heard the complaints of all citizens present in the court and directed relevant officials to ensure speedy justice and prompt solutions.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that purpose of open courts was to provide timely justice to the public for strengthening their trust in law enforcement.
He assured that the applications submitted by the complainants would be addressed on priority basis to ensure immediate relief.
During open court, the police handed over recovered property worth Rs.9.8 million from a Kotwali police case to its rightful owners.
The complainant and local residents expressed gratitude to the police for their services and appreciated the recovery in burglary case.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), SP Lyallpur Division, DSP Civil Lines, DSP Kotwali and other officers were also present on the occasion.
