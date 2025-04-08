CPO Orders Inquiry Into Police Misbehaviour With Journalists On Adiala Road
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 07:36 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) City Poilce Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday took notice of on improper behaviour of police with journalists on the Adiala Road.
He also ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations to conduct a full inquiry into the incident and submit a report, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The CPO also directed order to immediately suspend police official Zahid, and initiate departmental action against the misbehaving officers.
He said the Rawalpindi Police accorded due respect to the journalist community and had exemplary relations with them.
The CPO assured that action would be ensured against those responsible for the incident.
