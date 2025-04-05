CPO Orders Making Faisalabad Crime-free District
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 10:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the senior police officers to accelerate their efforts for making Faisalabad a crime-free district.
Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, he reviewed the ongoing efforts and set the future course of action. He issued clear directives for the implementation of "Crime-Free Faisalabad Master Plan" and said that safety and security of the citizens should be top priority of the police force.
He thoroughly examined the crime chart and directed the police officers to take vigorous and effective action against the criminals. He stressed the need of community engagement and said that community policing should be actively promoted to enhance cooperation between the public and law enforcing agencies.
He highlighted the urgency of pending cases and directed to complete investigation in-time and dispose of all under-investigation cases on priority basis.
He also directed all concerned officers to ensure arrest of Proclaimed Offenders at the earliest in addition to launch a grand operation against drug dealers and illicit weapon holders.
He also directed to prepare a list of those involved in aerial firing and disrupting social peace so that proper action could be taking against them for ensuring public safety and substantial decrease in crime ratio.
He reiterated that protection of life and property of the citizens is first and foremost duty of the police. Hence, all police officers should ensure supremacy of law and justice under all circumstances.
He also directed the police officers to complete investigations of the cases on strong basis by removing all procedural flaws and shortcomings so that the criminals could not evade justice.
SSP Operations, Town SPs, SDPOs and all SHOs were present in the meeting.
