CPO orders POs' arrest on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in heinous crimes on top priority basis.

During a meeting with SHOs of Jhang Bazaar, Gulberg, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Batala Colony and Chak Jhumra police stations, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide full safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses.

In the connection, the police should take strict action against the criminals, he said and directed the SHOs to concentrate on the arrest of proclaimed offenders and record holders who were wanted to the police in the cases of heinous crimes including murder, dacoity, robbery, etc.

He also directed the SPs and DSPs to check history lists during visit to the police stations and submit its report to the CPO Office so that departmental action could also be taken against those SHOs who would fail to comply with the directions in true spirit.