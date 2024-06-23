Open Menu

CPO Orders POs' Arrest On Priority Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 07:10 PM

CPO orders POs' arrest on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in heinous crimes on top priority basis.

During a meeting with SHOs of Jhang Bazaar, Gulberg, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Batala Colony and Chak Jhumra police stations, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide full safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses.

In the connection, the police should take strict action against the criminals, he said and directed the SHOs to concentrate on the arrest of proclaimed offenders and record holders who were wanted to the police in the cases of heinous crimes including murder, dacoity, robbery, etc.

He also directed the SPs and DSPs to check history lists during visit to the police stations and submit its report to the CPO Office so that departmental action could also be taken against those SHOs who would fail to comply with the directions in true spirit.

Related Topics

Murder Police Visit Robbery Jhang Gulberg Criminals Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

19 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

19 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

19 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

19 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

19 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

19 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

20 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan