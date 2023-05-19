CPO orders security audit of banks, trade centres

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has ordered for security audit of banks, trade centres and financial institutes across the district.

During a meeting here on Friday, he directed the police officers to ensure implementation of security standard operating procedures (SOPs) as it was imperative to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants. He said that there were many sensitive places in Faisalabad where security should be beefed up, especially during peak hours. He said the police were duty-bound to ensure full safety and security of the public lives and properties. Therefore, all police officers should realise their responsibilities and ensure foolproof security arrangements, especially inside and outside banks, trade centres and financial institutes in Faisalabad district.

He asked the management of banks, financial institutes and trade centres to install and functionalise closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in addition to implementing other security SOPs voluntarily. He also directed the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to visit banks, trade centres and financial institutes daily to ensure full implementation of the security SOPs. "I would also visit the field positively to check security SOPs, and if any lapse or flaw was found in this regard, strict action would be taken against the responsible police officer without any discrimination," he added.