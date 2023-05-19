UrduPoint.com

CPO Orders Security Audit Of Banks, Trade Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

CPO orders security audit of banks, trade centres

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has ordered for security audit of banks, trade centres and financial institutes across the district.

During a meeting here on Friday, he directed the police officers to ensure implementation of security standard operating procedures (SOPs) as it was imperative to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants. He said that there were many sensitive places in Faisalabad where security should be beefed up, especially during peak hours. He said the police were duty-bound to ensure full safety and security of the public lives and properties. Therefore, all police officers should realise their responsibilities and ensure foolproof security arrangements, especially inside and outside banks, trade centres and financial institutes in Faisalabad district.

He asked the management of banks, financial institutes and trade centres to install and functionalise closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in addition to implementing other security SOPs voluntarily. He also directed the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to visit banks, trade centres and financial institutes daily to ensure full implementation of the security SOPs. "I would also visit the field positively to check security SOPs, and if any lapse or flaw was found in this regard, strict action would be taken against the responsible police officer without any discrimination," he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Visit TV All

Recent Stories

MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

1 hour ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.