CPO Orders Strict Action Against Crime, Drugs And Absconders

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police officers to take strict action against criminals, drugs traffickers and proclaimed absconders.

During a meeting of Jaranwala Division, he comparatively reviewed the performance of all SHOs and investigation officers and issued fresh directives for crime prevention and efficiency improvement.

He said that vigorous campaign must be launched against drug trafficking and all pending cases should be finalized on merit under investigation in addition to present the same in the competent court of law without delay.

He ordered for immediate arrest of court absconders and proclaimed offenders and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

He highlighted the need for preventive measures and directed that in cases where breach of peace is feared, proactive steps should be taken and the parties involved must be produced before courts.

He further instructed that patrolling systems should also be strengthened to bring down the crime rate in the district.

The CPO categorically warned that negligence or carelessness in investigation of cases would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that protection of citizens’ lives and property is top priority of the police. Hence, every officer must ensure professional commitment in discharging duties, he added.

