CPO orders strict action against law violators on Eid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed police officers to take strict action against law violators during Eid days.

In a statement here on Sunday, the CPO highlighted the importance of strict enforcement of the law on Eid and directed all Circle Officers and SHOs to take immediate action against those who were found violating the law especially weapon display, firing, one-wheeling and drug addiction.

He also directed the police to launch a public awareness campaign and all SHOs should place banners at busy locations and crowded areas inscribed with messages for prohibiting weapon displays, firing, one-wheeling and alcohol consumption.

He also directed to make announcements through loudspeakers of mosques and said that local cable operators should be engaged to broadcast the messages. He directed to adopt zero-tolerance policy and said that the violators would face immediate legal action as it was imperative to prevent accidents and loss of life. In this connection, special squads would also remain active to ensure effective enforcement of the law, he added.