CPO orders strict action against weapon display, firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed police officers to take strict action against display of weapons and firing across the district.

In a statement here on Monday, the CPO said that display of weapons and firing was an illegal act which created a law and order situation. Hence, all police officers including circle officers and station house officers should take stern action against the violators, he ordered.

He also directed the station house officers (SHOs) to make announcements through loudspeakers of mosques in addition to displaying banners at conspicuous places to sensitize people about harms of display of weapons and firing especially during wedding ceremonies and other festivities.

In this connection, special squads should be constituted for prompt action against violators, he said and warned that if any police officer was found involved in negligence, strict action would also be taken.