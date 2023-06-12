UrduPoint.com

CPO Orders Strict Action Against Weapons Display, Jubilant Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

CPO orders strict action against weapons display, jubilant firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has directed the police officers to take strict action against display of weapons and firing into the air in jubilation within the limits of Faisalabad district.

Addressing a meeting, he said weapons display was a sheer violation of the law, no matter the weapon was licensed or not, as it created chaos and terror among people. Similarly, firing into the air was also prohibited strictly under the law as it was dangerous for human lives as well as properties.

Therefore, the police officers should take appropriate steps to control display of weapons and firing into in the air in their respective jurisdictions, he added.

He also directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to make lists of the criminals who were repeatedly nabbed in weapon display and jubilant firing and update it, so that the malpractice could be eliminated effectively.

He said that 381 cases of weapons display and jubilant firing at different functions including wedding ceremonies were reported from Faisalabad last year. Now the number should be decreased at maximum extent, otherwise strict action would be taken against the responsible police officers and officials as weapon display and jubilant firing would be tolerable at any cost, he warned.

