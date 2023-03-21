CPO orders strict security during Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed for ensuring strict security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan.

Presiding over a meeting at Police Lines here on Tuesday, he directed the superintendent of police, deputy superintendent and station house officers (SHOs) to ensure security of mosques in their jurisdiction, held meetings with ulema of all schools of thought and briefed them about security arrangements.

He further ordered for beefing up security at shopping centres, bazaars especially women's shopping bazaars.