UrduPoint.com

CPO Orders Strict Security During Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

CPO orders strict security during Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has directed for ensuring strict security arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan.

Presiding over a meeting at Police Lines here on Tuesday, he directed the superintendent of police, deputy superintendent and station house officers (SHOs) to ensure security of mosques in their jurisdiction, held meetings with ulema of all schools of thought and briefed them about security arrangements.

He further ordered for beefing up security at shopping centres, bazaars especially women's shopping bazaars.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Women All

Recent Stories

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F ..

Sheraa, Alef Group team up to empower innovative F&amp;B startups and SMEs

8 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

23 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

37 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

37 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

37 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.