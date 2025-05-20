CPO Orders Strict Security For Chinese Nationals
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed police to beef up the security of Chinese nationals by implementation strict protocols.
Presiding over a meeting at Police Community Engagement Centre, he discussed various measures to further enhance security of Chinese nationals residing and working in Faisalabad. No lapses in security arrangements would be tolerated under any circumstances, he said and directed for strict monitoring of CCTV cameras and complete adherence to the SOPs.
He said that bulletproof vehicles must be used without exception for the movement of Chinese nationals.
He underlined the importance of inter-agency coordination prior to the departure of any Chinese personnel and said that all relevant security departments should remain in constant communication in this regard.
He assigned a task to the SP Madina Division for daily inspection and briefing of security personnel deployed for the protection of Chinese individuals. This step would help in maintaining high levels of preparedness and accountability, he added.
SSP Operations Madam Amara Shirazi, SP Special Protection Unit (SPU) Naeem Aziz Sindhu, SP Madina Division and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds open court4 minutes ago
-
CPO orders strict security for Chinese nationals4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner terms anti-polio drive as national responsibility, vows zero tolerance for negligence4 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife4 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson assures justice, support to accident victims14 minutes ago
-
Call, click or visit: ICT citizens get three ways to complain14 minutes ago
-
WASA restores major sewer line14 minutes ago
-
Pre-Budget Seminar in Peshawar Sparks Dialogue on KP’s Fiscal Priorities, Challenges, Solutions14 minutes ago
-
20 arrested for violating ban on swimming in spillway34 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad takes key steps to improve public health and prison facilities34 minutes ago
-
Punjab waives birth/death registration and certificate issuance fees under new rules34 minutes ago
-
PFA seals 'kulfi' unit in Shahdara34 minutes ago