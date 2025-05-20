Open Menu

CPO Orders Strict Security For Chinese Nationals

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed police to beef up the security of Chinese nationals by implementation strict protocols.

Presiding over a meeting at Police Community Engagement Centre, he discussed various measures to further enhance security of Chinese nationals residing and working in Faisalabad. No lapses in security arrangements would be tolerated under any circumstances, he said and directed for strict monitoring of CCTV cameras and complete adherence to the SOPs.

He said that bulletproof vehicles must be used without exception for the movement of Chinese nationals.

He underlined the importance of inter-agency coordination prior to the departure of any Chinese personnel and said that all relevant security departments should remain in constant communication in this regard.

He assigned a task to the SP Madina Division for daily inspection and briefing of security personnel deployed for the protection of Chinese individuals. This step would help in maintaining high levels of preparedness and accountability, he added.

SSP Operations Madam Amara Shirazi, SP Special Protection Unit (SPU) Naeem Aziz Sindhu, SP Madina Division and others were also present in the meeting.

