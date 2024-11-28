CPO Orders Tear Gas Stock Inspection On Reports Of Its Usage By PTI Protestors
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar has sought details of tear gas stock after reports emerged that tear gas was used by the protestors in PTI’s Islamabad protest.
Through a letter, the CPO has issued directives to all deputy inspector generals and unit heads, seeking details of tear gas stock available and its usage over the past week. “Details of the exact tear gas stock available and its usage during the last one week should be provided,” the CPO ordered.
The development came after news emerged on social and electronic media that tear gas has been used by protestors during the protest at Islamabad.
Therefore, the letter said, keeping in view these reports, a team from office of the AIG/Logistics, CPO, Peshawar, would conduct a physical verification of available stocks of tear gas with regions and different units vis-à-vis data of stocks being conveyed to CPO, Peshawar, by different regions, units on monthly basis,” it said.
Islamabad police chief Ali Nasir Rizvi had revealed that weapons, including automatic rifles and tear gas guns, were seized at the protest site. Rizvi denied that live ammunition had been used during the operation by the police.
Giving reference of a previous directive of November 21, instructing KP police personnel to refrain from any political engagement, the letter said tear gas use during the Islamabad protest has raised suspicions.
A team from the AIG and Logistics office will conduct a physical verification of tear gas stock across various units and regions. The CPO stated that the data will be cross-checked with monthly reports submitted by the units.
The letter highlighted concerns over media reports suggesting that tear gas had been used by the protestors themselves during the Islamabad demonstration. Authorities aim to verify the accuracy of these claims through this stock audit.
