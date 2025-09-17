Open Menu

CPO Orders Traffic Reforms At Open Court

September 17, 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) In a decisive move to improve urban mobility and reduce congestion, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani conducted an open court at the Cantt Police Station and City Traffic Headquarters.

The event, held in accordance with the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, focused heavily on addressing citizens’ complaints regarding traffic bottlenecks across Rawalpindi.

Joined by Chief Traffic Officer, SP Potohar, SP Headquarters, SDPO Cantt, SHOs, and investigation officers, CPO Hamdani engaged directly with a large turnout of citizens, civil society members, and business community representatives.

The public raised a wide range of issues, particularly highlighting persistent traffic problems in areas such as Sadiqabad, Murree Road, Raja Bazaar, Tench Bazaar, and Girja Road.

In response, CPO Hamdani issued immediate directives for the deployment of additional traffic personnel and reinforced the need for effective traffic management. “All major roads of the city must have smooth traffic flow for the convenience of the public,” he stated, emphasizing that public facilitation, service delivery, and rule of law remain his administration’s top priorities.

The CPO also reassured citizens that police services would continue to be guided by merit and accountability. Members of the traders' community praised the police's efforts in crime control, noting improvements in business activity due to the drop in street crime and vehicle theft.

