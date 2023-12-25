Open Menu

CPO Participates In Charismas Ceremony, Cuts Cake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2023 | 04:10 PM

CPO participates in Charismas ceremony, cuts cake

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali participated in the Christmas ceremony at the Catholic church, cut the cake and expressed best wishes to the Christian community.

On this occasion, SP Cantt division, Rana Arslan Zahid, ASP Cantt Tayyab Wazir and others were also present.

Saqi Ali said that the Christian community have played an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country and added that their role in the defence and education sector was appreciable. He said that we could put the country on its way to progress and prosperity through love, brotherhood and solidarity.

CPO further said that the safety of the lives and properties of the Christian community and their rights was a top priority.

The Christian community thanked the CPO for participating in the ceremony and providing better security arrangements.

