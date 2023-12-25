CPO participates in Charistmas ceremony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO), Sadiq Ali, participated in the Christmas ceremony at the Catholic church, cut the cake, and expressed his best wishes to the Christian community.

On this occasion, SP Cantt division, Rana Arslan Zahid, ASP Cantt Tayyab Wazir, and others were also present.

Saqi Ali said that the Christian community has played an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country and added that their role in the defense and education sectors is appreciable. He said that we could put the country on its way to progress and prosperity through love, brotherhood, and solidarity.

The CPO further said that the safety of the lives and properties of the Christian community and their rights was a top priority. The Christian community thanked the CPO for participating in the ceremony and providing better security arrangements.