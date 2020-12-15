UrduPoint.com
CPO Pay Visit To Saddar Wah Police Station To See Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:45 PM

CPO pay visit to Saddar Wah Police Station to see performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas paid a surprise visit to Saddar Wah Police Station to see the performance here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During his visit, the CPO also inspected the record and cleanliness measures were put on place.

Furthermore, Police Chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

