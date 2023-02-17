CPO pays surprise visit to Police Station Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani has urged the cops to perform their duties honestly and diligently and use their full potential to serve the citizens.

He expressed these views during his surprise check at Police station Taxila in the early hours of Friday.

"It is the responsibility of the police to root out crime and use their powers honestly while increasing the departmental responsibility". He added.

The CPO interacted with cops in their living rooms and instructed them that unlawful detention and the concept of private torture cells in the name of the investigation were unbearable and the worst example of law-breaking.

The CPO also checked the daily entry register of the police stations and directed the SHOs to accelerate efforts for the arrest of the maximum number of criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said the effective strategy was vital to controlling crime and also ordered to the adoption of a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.