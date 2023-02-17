UrduPoint.com

CPO Pays Surprise Visit To Police Station Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

CPO pays surprise visit to Police Station Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani has urged the cops to perform their duties honestly and diligently and use their full potential to serve the citizens.

He expressed these views during his surprise check at Police station Taxila in the early hours of Friday.

"It is the responsibility of the police to root out crime and use their powers honestly while increasing the departmental responsibility". He added.

The CPO interacted with cops in their living rooms and instructed them that unlawful detention and the concept of private torture cells in the name of the investigation were unbearable and the worst example of law-breaking.

The CPO also checked the daily entry register of the police stations and directed the SHOs to accelerate efforts for the arrest of the maximum number of criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said the effective strategy was vital to controlling crime and also ordered to the adoption of a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila Criminals Court

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

25 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

32 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

56 minutes ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

58 minutes ago
 Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attende ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attendees than its previous edition

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.