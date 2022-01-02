CPO pays surprise visit to Sadiqabad police station

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Sadiqabad police station to check the performance of officials.

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

CPO also reviewed of police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

The CPO also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.