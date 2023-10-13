Open Menu

CPO Pays Surprise Visits To Different Police Stations

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

CPO pays surprise visits to different police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani has paid surprise visits to the City, Gungmandi, Rattaamral and Pirwadhai Police Stations and inspected front desks, records, lockups, and buildings of the police stations.

The CPO instructed the Police officers to perform their duties diligently and make all-out efforts to net the criminals.

"Prime responsibility of police is to control crime,"he said and directed the Station House Officers to formulate effective strategy to make police patrolling more effective. The CPO directed the police officers to improve service delivery at the police station level.

Ongoing operations against proclaimed offenders, court absconders, drug peddlers and other lawbreakers should be accelerated.

He ordered the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public besides taking all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

The CPO said that negligence on the part of the police officials in public service delivery would not be tolerated, adding that all-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens at the police station level.

He directed the police officers to protect the lives and property of the citizens and accelerate ongoing operations against criminals. He said, delay in registration of FIRs would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals All Court

