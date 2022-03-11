UrduPoint.com

CPO Pays Visit To Bani Police Station

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022 | 07:46 PM

CPO pays visit to Bani police station

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday conducted a surprise visit to Bani police station to review the performance of officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday conducted a surprise visit to Bani police station to review the performance of officials.

According to police spokesman, on the orders of Inspector General IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

CPO reviewed of police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

The CPO also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Furthermore, the police chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

All available resources would be utilized to provide speedy relief to the litigants and complainants, he added.

Earlier, CPO visited worship places and to review security arrangements over there. CPO further directed to beef up security adding that negligence would not be tolerated. CPO said those found negligent in performing their duties would have to face music.

Related Topics

Police Music Punjab Police Station Visit Bani Rawalpindi All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Champ ..

1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship : Master Paints, Diamo ..

4 minutes ago
 All measures introduced for inclusive, sustainable ..

All measures introduced for inclusive, sustainable economic growth: Shaukat Tari ..

4 minutes ago
 Kamyab Jawan Programme making youth useful citizen ..

Kamyab Jawan Programme making youth useful citizens: governor

4 minutes ago
 CM's aide for restructuring SIDB's to promote KP S ..

CM's aide for restructuring SIDB's to promote KP SME sector

4 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper arrested over child labour

Shopkeeper arrested over child labour

4 minutes ago
 Agri Department to plant 0.4m trees in South Punja ..

Agri Department to plant 0.4m trees in South Punjab

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>