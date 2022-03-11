CPO pays visit to Bani police station

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday conducted a surprise visit to Bani police station to review the performance of officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday conducted a surprise visit to Bani police station to review the performance of officials.

According to police spokesman, on the orders of Inspector General IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

CPO reviewed of police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

The CPO also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Furthermore, the police chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

All available resources would be utilized to provide speedy relief to the litigants and complainants, he added.

Earlier, CPO visited worship places and to review security arrangements over there. CPO further directed to beef up security adding that negligence would not be tolerated. CPO said those found negligent in performing their duties would have to face music.