CPO Pays Visit To City Areas, Reviews Security Arrangements

Published April 05, 2022

CPO pays visit to city areas, reviews security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik visited different areas of city to reviews security arrangements of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and mosques here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

On the occasion, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Potohar and other senior officers were also present.

CPO said that visitors should be allowed to enter after body search in bazaars and mosques during Ramazan. He said that foolproof security must be ensured, CPO Omar Saeed Malik, said that 142 officers and personnel have been deployed in Rawalpindi for the security of 16 Ramazan bazaars.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect lives and properties of the people.

Earlier, SP Rawal Town Babar Javed Joya paid a visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaarto check security arrangements over there.

All available resources would be utilized for the protection of citizens and negligence would not be tolerated, he added.

