CPO Pindi Appoints New SHOs In 9 Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 07:16 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Monday has appointed new Station House Officers (SHOs) in nine police stations across the district aiming to prevent crimes

According to police spokesman, Inspector Ishtiaq Masood Cheema has been appointed as SHO Police Station Cantt.

Similalry, Inspector Rana Muhammad Kashif has been posted SHO Dhamiyal Police Station.

While, Inspector Nasir Mumtaz has been appointed SHO Naseerabad police station. Inspector Jabir Abbas for SHO Police Station Kotli Sattian and Inspector Tariq Mehmood has been posted SHO RA Bazar.

Sub Inspector Luqman Javed has been appointed as SHO Taxila and Sub-inspector Mohammad Zulfiqar for SHO Rawat police Station. Sub-Inspector Mohammad Luqman Pasha has been appointed as SHO Chakri while Sub-Inspector Shakeel Ahmed has been posted as SHO Police Station Jatli.

