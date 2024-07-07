CPO Pledges Foolproof Security For Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has pledged foolproof security for participants in mourning processions and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haram.
Addressing separate meetings in Sammundri and Tandlianwala here on Sunday, he said that Muharram was an important Islamic month during which the faithful organised various functions to observe it in a mot befitting manner.
He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide full safety and security to all Muharram activities.
In this connection, the police had chalked out a comprehensive strategy which would be implemented in toto to provide tight and foolproof security especially to the mourning processions and majalis.
He also asked the organizers of the processions and majalis as well as their license holders to cooperate with the police to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants before occurrence of any untoward incident.
Religious leaders of Ahl-e-Tashi, SP Sadar Division Shams-ul-Haq and others were also present in the meetings.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Larkana Police finalize security arrangements for Muharram1 minute ago
-
Teenager boy drowned in canal1 minute ago
-
President calls for shunning differences; promotion of national unity, interfaith harmony11 minutes ago
-
31 outlaws including 29 absconders, POs held, narcotics recovered11 minutes ago
-
Over 6,000 cops to be deployed for Muharram ul Haram11 minutes ago
-
Meeting held for reforms in education, health sectors21 minutes ago
-
Minister meets scholars to discuss Muharram security31 minutes ago
-
10 drug dealers, liquor suppliers arrested during crackdown41 minutes ago
-
Three among two siblings drowned in Attock41 minutes ago
-
Kohat Stadium inaugurated with thrilling Cricket match41 minutes ago
-
Country’s ports being developed for regional corridor: PM51 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in Sukkur1 hour ago