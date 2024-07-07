CPO pledges foolproof security for Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has pledged foolproof security for participants in mourning processions and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Addressing separate meetings in Sammundri and Tandlianwala here on Sunday, he said that Muharram was an important Islamic month during which the faithful organised various functions to observe it in a mot befitting manner.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide full safety and security to all Muharram activities.

In this connection, the police had chalked out a comprehensive strategy which would be implemented in toto to provide tight and foolproof security especially to the mourning processions and majalis.

He also asked the organizers of the processions and majalis as well as their license holders to cooperate with the police to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants before occurrence of any untoward incident.

Religious leaders of Ahl-e-Tashi, SP Sadar Division Shams-ul-Haq and others were also present in the meetings.