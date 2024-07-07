Open Menu

CPO Pledges Foolproof Security For Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM

CPO pledges foolproof security for Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has pledged foolproof security for participants in mourning processions and majalis during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Addressing separate meetings in Sammundri and Tandlianwala here on Sunday, he said that Muharram was an important Islamic month during which the faithful organised various functions to observe it in a mot befitting manner.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide full safety and security to all Muharram activities.

In this connection, the police had chalked out a comprehensive strategy which would be implemented in toto to provide tight and foolproof security especially to the mourning processions and majalis.

He also asked the organizers of the processions and majalis as well as their license holders to cooperate with the police to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants before occurrence of any untoward incident.

Religious leaders of Ahl-e-Tashi, SP Sadar Division Shams-ul-Haq and others were also present in the meetings.

Related Topics

Police Tandlianwala Sunday All Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

21 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

21 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

21 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

21 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

21 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

22 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

22 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

22 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

22 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan