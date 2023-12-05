Open Menu

CPO Pledges To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow On Murree Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:13 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment of the police to maintain an uninterrupted flow of traffic on Murree Road.

Speaking at a live program on Traffic FM 88.6 at the Traffic Headquarters, Hamdani addressed the persistent issue of traffic congestion and identified encroachments as a major obstacle.

He however, said that solid steps were being taken to address the challenge, with a focus on Murree Road, Adiala Road, and Gujjar Khan.

The operations were underway to eliminate encroachments and improve traffic flow in the city, he added.

In addition to tackling traffic concerns, the CPO highlighted an active campaign against underage drivers.

He revealed that 1500 FIRs had been lodged against underage drivers, emphasizing the dangers posed by their reckless driving.

The CPO urged the parents to play a vigilant role in preventing road accidents involving underage drivers.

To further facilitate citizens, he announced the establishment of three new learner service centers.

He also shared positive outcomes in the reduction of vehicle theft and motorcycle-related crimes.

The police took strict action against over 350 active and organized gangs, with a stern approach to hardcore criminals involved in serious offenses, he added.

In the ongoing fight against drugs, the police have launched a major crackdown resulting in the arrest of more than 900 notorious drug dealers.

