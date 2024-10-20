CPO Praises Security Forces For Flawless Arrangements During Cricket Series
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar has commended all police officers and personnel who diligently performed their duties during the first two matches of the Pakistan-England Test series at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CPO highlighted the exceptional security arrangements made during the visit of the Pakistan and England cricket teams to Multan.
He expressed appreciation for the officers and personnel from various districts, including District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Pakistan Army, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies.
Doger also recognized the efforts of police lines and office staff, district administration, and all other departments that played a vital role in ensuring the success of the event.
Additionally, he extended his gratitude to media representatives for their contributions during the series. Praising the security and traffic management, he acknowledged the teamwork of the police and other law enforcement agencies, noting that the public's positive behavior, cooperation, and guidance played a significant role in restoring public confidence in the police. This effort also helped strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community, fostering a friendly atmosphere, he added.
He lauded the public for their wholehearted cooperation in maintaining peace and order during the series, emphasizing that their support was crucial in the success of the event.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC bans use of LPG cylinders in vehicles2 minutes ago
-
Hospital workshop2 minutes ago
-
Kohat district authorities work to enroll out-of-school children2 minutes ago
-
77 farmers booked for water theft2 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases keep rising despite ICT admin’s efforts2 minutes ago
-
Office of textile group gutted3 minutes ago
-
Emergency response team competition12 minutes ago
-
DPO orders arrest of proclaimed offenders12 minutes ago
-
Mushahid proposes 3-point Action Plan, urges Erdogan to take lead on Palestine issue22 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on children’s enrollment in schools22 minutes ago
-
PDF, SBBWU and Pak Army organize grand medical camp23 minutes ago
-
Preparations completed for artificial rain: Marriyum Aurangzeb1 hour ago