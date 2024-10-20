Open Menu

CPO Praises Security Forces For Flawless Arrangements During Cricket Series

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

CPO praises security forces for flawless arrangements during cricket series

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar has commended all police officers and personnel who diligently performed their duties during the first two matches of the Pakistan-England Test series at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CPO highlighted the exceptional security arrangements made during the visit of the Pakistan and England cricket teams to Multan.

He expressed appreciation for the officers and personnel from various districts, including District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Squad, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Pakistan Army, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies.

Doger also recognized the efforts of police lines and office staff, district administration, and all other departments that played a vital role in ensuring the success of the event.

Additionally, he extended his gratitude to media representatives for their contributions during the series. Praising the security and traffic management, he acknowledged the teamwork of the police and other law enforcement agencies, noting that the public's positive behavior, cooperation, and guidance played a significant role in restoring public confidence in the police. This effort also helped strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community, fostering a friendly atmosphere, he added.

He lauded the public for their wholehearted cooperation in maintaining peace and order during the series, emphasizing that their support was crucial in the success of the event.

