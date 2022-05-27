CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari called on Punjab Constabulary Constable Muhammad Shahbaz, who had shown exemplary attitude during a protest.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari presented a certificate of appreciation and cash prize to Constable Muhammad Shahbaz.

All the officers present at the meeting paid tribute to the exemplary attitude of Constable Muhammad Shahbaz.

The role of Constable Muhammad Shahbaz is an example for all, CPO added. Such these officials are pride of the department, he concluded.