CPO presents honorary shield to Director Excise and Taxation Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday presented honorary shield to Director Excise and Taxation Islamabad for his best performance.

CPO presented honorary shield to Director Excise and Taxation Islamabad Bilal Azam for helping Rawalpindi police as 60 vehicles were recovered with the help of Excise and Taxation Islamabad while Rawalpindi police had recovered more than 290 stolen vehicles last year.