UrduPoint.com

CPO Promises Foolproof Security In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 07:10 PM

CPO promises foolproof security in Muharram

The Police Department has made foolproof security arrangements in the district during holy month of Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Police Department has made foolproof security arrangements in the district during holy month of Muharram.

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik, presiding over a meeting, with members of peace committee at Police Lines here reviewed on Monday the security measures taken in connection with the Muharram observance in the district.

He said foolproof security should be made on all routes of central processions, Imambargahs and majalis.

He ordered for complete search of all mourners including women, elders and children at entry points of Majalis and processions.

He directed the members of the peace committee, management of processions and police officials to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious persons in their surroundings.

He also ordered for monitoring of central processions with drone cameras.

The CPO also listened to the problems of the participants in the meeting and issued orders for their early address and assured them that the Police Department would take all possible measures for establishing a peaceful environment in the district during the holy month.

Members of the peace committee assured the senior police officer that they would play their role for promotion of brotherhood, tranquility, tolerance and equality among the sects.

Related Topics

Drone Police Women All Muharram

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to highlight Indian brutalities on 'Expl ..

Kashmiris to highlight Indian brutalities on 'Exploitation Day': Lone

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Health South Punjab for best healthcare ..

Secretary Health South Punjab for best healthcare facilities provision to kids

2 minutes ago
 Administration to handover 1188 rehabilitated drug ..

Administration to handover 1188 rehabilitated drug addicts to families

2 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews relief measures in DG Khan flood-hit ..

SMBR reviews relief measures in DG Khan flood-hit areas

2 minutes ago
 President rejects 30 representations; directs FBR ..

President rejects 30 representations; directs FBR to undo unjust taxation on lec ..

5 minutes ago
 BBISE announces result of SSC annual exams 2022

BBISE announces result of SSC annual exams 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.