CPO Provides Cash To The Officials Received Injuries During Protest Rally

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:36 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Younas on Monday provided cash amount to 50 police officers who were injured while on duty at a rally of a religious party.

During a ceremony organized at Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi, CPO also gave certificates of appreciation to the police officers for performing their duties and prayed for their recovery.

The CPO said that the officers and personnel deserved praise for their courage and bravery in performing their duties without caring for their own lives.

He inquired about the health of the officers one by one he said that all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of Rawalpindi Police Force.

