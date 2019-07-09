UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Rawalpindi Directed To Arrest The Proclaimed Offender, Court Absconders

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:23 PM

CPO Rawalpindi directed to arrest the proclaimed offender, court absconders

The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed to arrest the proclaimed offenders and court absconder to purge the society from the criminals, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed to arrest the proclaimed offenders and court absconder to purge the society from the criminals, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He expressed these views while addressing a crime meeting held in the CPO office attended by all divisional SPs and SDPOs and SHOs.

CPO gave the deadline to trace and sort out cases of heinous crimes to officers of three divisions and 11 police circles whereas objective targets were also set regarding the arrests of proclaimed offenders.

Rana said it must be ensured that no confidential information would be leaked out to the criminal element while finalizing strategy to take action against criminals, adding,all those found involve in it, would be considered the facilitator of the criminals which was as heinous as the crime itself.

It would be unacceptable and unbearable to the department, he warned.

The CPO said that as law enforcers it is their duty to serve masses exactly as per the departmental SOPs by providing them justice against criminals, he remarked.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Russia, Ukraine to 'Inevitably' Become Closer - Pu ..

24 seconds ago

Supreme Court dismisses former DG PDA's petition o ..

25 seconds ago

SECP refutes press reports regarding crackdown aga ..

27 seconds ago

WTO Says Russia Requested Consultations on US Use ..

9 minutes ago

ACE retrieves 3631 kanal land valuing Rs 453 mln i ..

9 minutes ago

Unjustified price hike of fertilizers not to be to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.