CPO Rawalpindi directed to arrest the proclaimed offender, court absconders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed to arrest the proclaimed offenders and court absconder to purge the society from the criminals , informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He expressed these views while addressing a crime meeting held in the CPO office attended by all divisional SPs and SDPOs and SHOs.

CPO gave the deadline to trace and sort out cases of heinous crimes to officers of three divisions and 11 police circles whereas objective targets were also set regarding the arrests of proclaimed offenders.

Rana said it must be ensured that no confidential information would be leaked out to the criminal element while finalizing strategy to take action against criminals, adding,all those found involve in it, would be considered the facilitator of the criminals which was as heinous as the crime itself.

It would be unacceptable and unbearable to the department, he warned.

The CPO said that as law enforcers it is their duty to serve masses exactly as per the departmental SOPs by providing them justice against criminals, he remarked.