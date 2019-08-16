CPO Rawalpindi directs for making foolproof security arrangements for Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Faisal Rana Friday directed the authorities concerned to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram.

Chairing a meeting held here to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram, the CPO canceled leaves of all the police personnel. He said that a special 24/7 control room has been set up in CPO office.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent Police, Operations, Syed Ali Akbrar, SSP Investigation, Muhammad Faisal, SP Saddar, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Potohar, Syed Ali and SP Rawal Ikram Khan Niazi and other officers concerned.

The CPO was informed that last year, total 1766 Majalis were organized during first Ashra of Muharram ul Haram while 316 Muharram processions including 270 traditional and 46 licensed were taken out. The Security Branch officers briefed the CPO about Muharram Security plan.

He said, special flag marches would be organized to show strength. Superintendents of Police of every division would be responsible for all security arrangements in their respective areas, he added.

Police must share information with LEAs and Police has to un-mark those who promote hate in the garb of speeches, he said.

Police would finalize elaborate security arrangements for peaceful passage of Muharram-ul-Harram and foolproof security arrangements would be for the security of Majalis and Muharram mourning processions to be taken out during 1st Muharram to 30th in Rawalpindi district.

316 traditional and licensed Muharram processions and 1766 Majalis of A, B and C category would be provided security cover during 1st Muharram to 10th.

Police would make concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district.

According to a spokesman of Rawalpindi Police, Ulema, Mushaiksh and religious scholars of different sects would also be taken on board to promote religious harmony.

Additional force of Special branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Lady Police and Ranger along with district police would be deployed to ensure security during Muharram-ul-Harram. Strict checking of vehicles would also be made at entry and exist points of the Rawalpindi city.

Quick Response Force (QRF) would also be deployed for the protection of majalis and processions to be taken out during Muharram-ul-Harram.