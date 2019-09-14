UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Rawalpindi Directs For Round The Clock Patrolling

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:10 PM

CPO Rawalpindi directs for round the clock patrolling

City Police Officer (CPO), Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana has ordered the police for patrolling round the clock throughout the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana has ordered the police for patrolling round the clock throughout the district.

Addressing a meeting of police officials here, CPO said that mobile vans of police stations and posts should be on active patrolling round the clock, adding he would personally conduct surprise checks of any mobile van to ensure they were out on the street and patrolling.

The CPO said proactive police patrolling played a crucial role to curb crimes all over the world. It's a fact that criminals and lawbreakers do fear the Law Enforcement, hence to avoid capture; they'd think twice before committing a crime in a vicinity where there was active police patrolling going on.

The problem occurs when the field officers aren't actively patrolling instead resting somewhere and relay false positions of their movement over the police radio, I won't let that slide here in Rawalpindi, CPO said adding that I will be checking these patrolling vehicles randomly, if anyone found not to be present at the relayed point of the position will face strict departmental against them, he said.

The SHO of the concerned police station will have to face departmental inquiry where exhibition of weapons would occur, adding that exhibition of weapons, whether it is of legal or illegal weapon leads to many serious offenses.

Related Topics

World Police Police Station Mobile Vehicles Rawalpindi Van Criminals All Weapon

Recent Stories

Unfinished 271-run stand between centurions Sami a ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh’s Abid (120 n.o.) and Khurram (105) make B ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of power failur ..

11 seconds ago

Anti-establishment demo in Athens against squat ev ..

13 seconds ago

Siemens, Orascom to rebuild vast Iraq power plant

15 seconds ago

Motorcycling: San Marino MotoGP qualifying times

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.