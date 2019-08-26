CPO Rawalpindi directs police officers to ensure protection of transgender rights

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana directed Rawalpindi police to ensure the protection of transgender rights in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :CPO Rawalpindi DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana directed Rawalpindi police to ensure the protection of transgender rights in the district.

He expressed these views while giving special instructions to Rawalpindi police officers, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Pothohar Division Syed Ali and SP Rawal Division.

CPO Rawalpindi said that, the rules regarding the transgender rights were clear, and it was the police's responsibility to ensure their implementation adding that those brutal and anti-law elements of the society were indeed accountable and liable to an immediate arrest, who exploit or snatch the legal rights, which the law had given to transgenders.

He ordered that, the divisional SPs of Rawalpindi Police should make arrangements in their respective divisions so that, all their respective police stations has complete record of the transgenders living in their respective jurisdictions; these eunuchs should realize that in the presence of the law, no one can violate their rights through any sort of exploitation.

CPO made it clear if any law-breaker harasses the transgender or had subjected them to physical torture, he should be arrested immediately.