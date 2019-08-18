CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media activities

City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana has ordered to monitor social media activities of banned outfits falling in the Fourth Schedule

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana has ordered to monitor social media activities of banned outfits falling in the Fourth schedule

According to details, Mohammad Faisal Rana order this while chairing a meeting regarding security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The CPO directed to register cases against those involved in the upload or propagation of the hate-literature or such a material aiming at the deterioration of law & order situation under the Anti-Terrorism Act of National Action Plan.

He said anti-social elements were using social media too easily for the completion of their unholy ambitions; thus their negative activities on social media spread like fire putting peace at stake.

SSP Operation Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation Mohammad Faisal, SP Pothohar Division Syed Ali, SP Rawal Division Akram Khan Niazi along with other concerned officers were present on the occasion.