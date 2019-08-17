UrduPoint.com
CPO Rawalpindi Directs To Register Separate Cases Against Accused For Harassment, Porn Videos, Photos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 09:10 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana Saturday directed the authorities concerned to register separate cases against the accused couple for sexual harassment, porn videos and nude photos of the underage girls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana Saturday directed the authorities concerned to register separate cases against the accused couple for sexual harassment, porn videos and nude photos of the underage girls.

The CPO issued the directives while chairing a meeting here at his office.

Among others, SSP Operations Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation Mohammad Faisal, SP Pothohar Division Syed Ali, SP Rawal Division Akram Khan Niazi and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The CPO instructed to officers that if the family members of the affected girl were reluctant to become a plaintiff due to some social pressure, then the Rawalpindi Police should become the plaintiff.

The victim girl also held a meeting with the CPO, who assured here that the arrested accused couple would be punished severely according to the law.

