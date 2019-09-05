CPO Rawalpindi dismisses eight police officials for illegal acts

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana on Thursday dismissed eight policemen from service for taking extortion, bribery and, supervising the drug dealers, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana on Thursday dismissed eight policemen from service for taking extortion, bribery and, supervising the drug dealers, informed a police spokesman.

CPO awarded punishment to the officials included Station House Officers of various police stations namely Saleem, Khalid Satti, Rana Zulfiqar, Musadiq, Faisal Manzoor, Raja Rashid, Sajid and Sub Inspector Shafqat.

He said that strict action would be taken against the officials adding that no one is above the law.

Rawalpindi police would be made people friendly and the grievances of the people would be addressed, he added.