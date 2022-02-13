UrduPoint.com

CPO Rawalpindi For Making Foolproof Security Arrangements At Pak-Aus Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 07:20 PM

CPO Rawalpindi for making foolproof security arrangements at Pak-Aus series

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik on Sunday said that all available resources would be utilized for foolproof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, its surroundings and cricket teams during Pakistan-Australia cricket series to be commenced from March 04.

Flanked by SSP Investigation, SSP Operations, SP Rawal, ASP Newtown, District Security Officer and other officers, the CPO visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, reviewed security arrangements regarding Pakistan-Australia cricket series, inspected the cricket stadium, routes and surroundings areas.

The CPO said that best security and traffic arrangements would be ensured for Pakistan-Australia cricket series. He gave instructions to the concerned officers for preparing a comprehensive plan of strict security arrangements.

