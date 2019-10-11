CPO Rawalpindi holds 'Khuli Katchery' at Viqar-un-Nisa College

City Police Officer (CPO), Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana conducted "Khuli Katcheri" at Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College for Women here on Friday

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, representative of district administration and police officers were also present.

CPO listened to the public problems and complaints and issued orders on various applications for the urgent relief to the applicants.

Majority of complainants were related to the police department regarding the illegal land possession, misuse of power and allegedly taking bribe by the police officials.

According to a police spokesman, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister and Inspector General of Police Punjab to provide relief to the citizens and ensure speedy justice at their doorsteps.