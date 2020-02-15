UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Rawalpindi Holds Open Court To Address Peoples' Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

CPO Rawalpindi holds open court to address peoples' issues

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis Saturday conducted Khuli Katchery (Open Court) at this office with an aim to resolve the public issues on priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis Saturday conducted Khuli Katchery (Open Court) at this office with an aim to resolve the public issues on priority.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The people recorded their complaints and presented applications for their redressal.

The CPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to concerned.

He said that citizens have been given direct access to the officers so that their grievances could be redressed.

on the occasion, Ahsan Younis urged the police personnel to keep close liaison with the citizens to protect their lives and property at all cost.

He also appealed the civil society to cooperate with police for ensuring durable peace in the region.

Related Topics

Police Civil Society All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Supreme Head of the Un ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Balloon Team to launch Expo Dubai Balloon Fest ..

26 minutes ago

Indian troops intensify Cordon and Search Operatio ..

2 minutes ago

Law minister visits GGDC Charsadda

2 minutes ago

IGP seeks detail report into killing of MPA

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Meet at Munich Security Conferen ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.