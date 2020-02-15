CPO Rawalpindi holds open court to address peoples' issues

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis Saturday conducted Khuli Katchery (Open Court) at this office with an aim to resolve the public issues on priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis Saturday conducted Khuli Katchery (Open Court) at this office with an aim to resolve the public issues on priority.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The people recorded their complaints and presented applications for their redressal.

The CPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to concerned.

He said that citizens have been given direct access to the officers so that their grievances could be redressed.

on the occasion, Ahsan Younis urged the police personnel to keep close liaison with the citizens to protect their lives and property at all cost.

He also appealed the civil society to cooperate with police for ensuring durable peace in the region.