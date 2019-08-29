CPO Rawalpindi inspects routes of 7th Muharram procession

(@imziishan)

The CPO Rawalpindi, DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana here on Thursday inspected the route of the procession to be taken out on 7th and 10th of Muharram, from Sadiqabad Chowk to Fawara Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The CPO Rawalpindi , DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana here on Thursday inspected the route of the procession to be taken out on 7th and 10th of Muharram Sadiqabad Chowk to Fawara Chowk. He also inspected those route locations that have been declared sensitive or the most sensitive by law enforcement agencies.

As per details, he issued directions to the police officers regarding security of the processions and said that all the markets and business enterprises on the route of the procession will be closed, no one will be allowed to stand on the roofs or in the windows of the residential houses.

Search of hotels will be made around the procession route and no outsider will be allowed to stay there during the processions days.

He further said that, before the procession arrives on the route, all the personnel will be deputed and be present at their respected duty points, on the other hand, no security personnel will be able to use his mobile phone, while on duty.

The CPO Rawalpindi said that all the procession routes would be monitored through CCTV cameras so that the performance of security personnel could also be fully monitored; alongside the monitoring of miscreant activity by anti-law element.