CPO Rawalpindi inspects routes of chehlum processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Faisal Rana visited various routes of chehlum procession of Imam Hussain (AS) to review the security arrangements here on Sunday

According to a police spokesman, SSP Operation, Tariq Waliyat briefed CPO about the security plan arrangement chalked out by district police which had been categorized according to their sensitivity.

The Rangers, additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Lady Police and members of district peace committee along with district police would be the part of the security to avoid any untoward incident, SSP said.

Special checking of the routes would be carried out before start of the procession, whereas the mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk-through gates installed at the entry points.

Besides, aerial surveillance would also carried out of the procession.

On the occasion, CPO thanked the members of district peace committee for playing their role for maintaining law and order situation and urged on Ulema of all sects to built unity among their ranks and play due role for making the sentiments of tolerance, love, mutual respect and cooperation more strengthened to foil any conspiracy against peace.

He asked the officers concerned to discharge their responsibility with dedication as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He also emphasized the need of preparation of effective traffic control plan so that the citizens could adopt alternate routes without any difficulty.