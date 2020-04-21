(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said Ulema were playing an imperative role in fight against coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said Ulema were playing an imperative role in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a meeting held here at Police Line, the CPO paid rich tribute to Ulema, saying that their role is commendable and laudable.

In their sermons, Ulema should the people to restrict their movement to inside their houses and take precautionary measures to fight with the virus, he added.

Ulema belonging to various school of thought including Zahid Kazmi Mufti, Hanif Qurashi, Qazi Abdul Rashid, Saif Ullah Saifi and others were present on the occassion.

The Ulema also extended their cooperation with the police to fight Coronavirus and assured that Ramazan ul Mubarrak plan would be implemented in true spirit.

They paid rich tribute to the police officials who were performing their duties on frontline and also