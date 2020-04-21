UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Rawalpindi Lauds Ulema's Role In Fight Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:32 PM

CPO Rawalpindi lauds Ulema's role in fight against Coronavirus

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said Ulema were playing an imperative role in fight against coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said Ulema were playing an imperative role in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a meeting held here at Police Line, the CPO paid rich tribute to Ulema, saying that their role is commendable and laudable.

In their sermons, Ulema should the people to restrict their movement to inside their houses and take precautionary measures to fight with the virus, he added.

Ulema belonging to various school of thought including Zahid Kazmi Mufti, Hanif Qurashi, Qazi Abdul Rashid, Saif Ullah Saifi and others were present on the occassion.

The Ulema also extended their cooperation with the police to fight Coronavirus and assured that Ramazan ul Mubarrak plan would be implemented in true spirit.

They paid rich tribute to the police officials who were performing their duties on frontline and also

Related Topics

Police Rashid Mufti Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

20 minutes ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

34 minutes ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

50 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

BIE Executive Committee recommends postponement of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.