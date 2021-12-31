UrduPoint.com

CPO Rawalpindi Meets Martyrs Families

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 01:37 AM

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpidi Sajid Kayani on Thursday met with the families of martyrs at Police Lines Headquarters, police spokesman said

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SP Headquarters and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Wasim Riaz and SP Headquarters listened to the problems of the families of the martyrs and assured them for their solution.

CPO paid rich tribute to sacrifices of martyrs of police adding that they will always be remembered.

He assured all kind of support the children of the martyrs and said the doors of his office are always open for you."CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani also presented gifts to children on the occasion.

