UrduPoint.com

CPO Rawalpindi Meets Martyrs Families

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 12:01 AM

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer CPO Rawalpidi Sajid Kayani on Thursday met with the families of martyrs at Police Lines Headquarters, police spokesman said.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SP Headquarters and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Wasim Riaz and SP Headquarters listened to the problems of the families of the martyrs and assured them for their solution.

CPO paid rich tribute to sacrifices of martyrs of police adding that they will always be remembered.

He assured all kind of support the children of the martyrs and said the doors of his office are always open for you."CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani also presented gifts to children on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

SME sector could spread its wings to global market ..

SME sector could spread its wings to global markets through E-commerce: FCCI Chi ..

11 minutes ago
 UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Revi ..

UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Set for January ..

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russi ..

Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russian Troops Buildup Near Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase ..

Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

11 minutes ago
 Govt on mission of providing facilities to masses, ..

Govt on mission of providing facilities to masses, says Nadeem Qureshi

11 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution ..

CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution transformers

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.