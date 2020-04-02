CPO Rawalpindi pays surprise visit to City Police Station

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Thursday conducted a surprise visit to City Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Thursday conducted a surprise visit to City Police Station.

During his visit, the CPO also inspected the front desk, record, lock up and whole the building.

SP rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal was also present on the occasion.

CPO directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.